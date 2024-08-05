MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.05 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $80.05 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,585,355 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

