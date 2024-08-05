Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of MLR stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,750. The company has a market cap of $691.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

