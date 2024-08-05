Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 477,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $443,472 in the last ninety days. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

