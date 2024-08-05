Modiv Industrial (MDV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modiv Industrial Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,923.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

