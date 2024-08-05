Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mplx by 53.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mplx by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

