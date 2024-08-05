MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.85

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $0.85 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00264007 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

