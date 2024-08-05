National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.73.

TC Energy Price Performance

TSE TRP opened at C$59.29 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$59.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Insiders have sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.