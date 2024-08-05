Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $29,146.08 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00071613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007771 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

