Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,084.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
