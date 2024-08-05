Needham & Company LLC Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $119.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $138.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.67.

IRTC traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. 324,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,056. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $124.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

