Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $587.04 and last traded at $596.78. 1,236,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,922,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.64.

Specifically, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,415 shares of company stock worth $47,477,222 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.0% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 48.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 8.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

