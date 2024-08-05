NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,432. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $32.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.