Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OXY opened at $57.67 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

View Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.