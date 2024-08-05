Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 354,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on OCUL
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ocular Therapeutix
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.