Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 354,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.30.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

