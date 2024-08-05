Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Purchases $16,200.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) Director Sarah B. Golden bought 900 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

