Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -85.26, a PEG ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

