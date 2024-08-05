Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Text traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 242532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Open Text by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 6.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

