Oppenheimer Cuts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $46.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of WSC opened at $35.50 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 7.77%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

