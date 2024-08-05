Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $23,926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $100.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

