Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Stock Performance

PAY stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Paymentus has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

