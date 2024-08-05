Peabody Energy Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $93.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

