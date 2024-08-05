Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $8,798,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

