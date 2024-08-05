PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $448.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNNT

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.