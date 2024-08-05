Piper Sandler Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $375.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $353.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WING. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $377.53.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $362.70 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $431.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

