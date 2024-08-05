Piper Sandler Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $19.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

