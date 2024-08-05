Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $30,081.16 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,762,301 coins and its circulating supply is 39,762,656 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,760,187.648126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30877893 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $59,136.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

