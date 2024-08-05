Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. 158,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,478. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

