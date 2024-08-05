Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Procore Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 693,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $91,158,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

