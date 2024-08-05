Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at JMP Securities

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Procore Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $56.78 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,459,856.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $91,158,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.