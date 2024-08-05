Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $137.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.02. 1,416,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after buying an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,551,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

