PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on PRO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in PROS by 21.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. PROS has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. PROS’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.