PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head-To-Head Analysis

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 4.42% 4.21% 1.95% Match Group 18.72% -467.66% 14.83%

Volatility & Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

64.3% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PubMatic and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $267.01 million 3.75 $8.88 million $0.21 95.43 Match Group $3.36 billion 2.90 $651.54 million $2.30 15.94

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PubMatic and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Match Group 0 8 11 0 2.58

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $42.28, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats PubMatic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.