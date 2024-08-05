Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Increased by Analyst

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $315,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,346 shares of company stock worth $2,307,040. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

