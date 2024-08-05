Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GXE)

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$179.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$71,000.00. In other Gear Energy news, Director Kevin David Johnson bought 192,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,462.00. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

