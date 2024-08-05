Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Issued By Noble Financial

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDRO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

