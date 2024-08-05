Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Lowered by Roth Capital

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 248.49%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

