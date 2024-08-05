Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Carriage Services, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:CSV)

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carriage Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Carriage Services stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 201.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 153,538 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 187.5% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 128,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 741.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $817,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

