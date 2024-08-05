Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By William Blair

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Incyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

