Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $303.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $286.00 to $303.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PWR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.26. The stock had a trading volume of 179,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.25. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 297.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 116,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,518,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 81,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

