Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIH. CIBC lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

TSE TIH opened at C$124.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Peter James Blake purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$122.53 per share, with a total value of C$36,758.01. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

