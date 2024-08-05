Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PMZ)

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial cut Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

