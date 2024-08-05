Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Get Allstate alerts:

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

ALL stock opened at $176.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Allstate has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $180.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 111,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

