Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

