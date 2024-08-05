Research Analysts Set Expectations for TriMas Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for TriMas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of TRS opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $965.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,894.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TriMas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

