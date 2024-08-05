ResMed’s (RMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $236.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.70.

ResMed Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.48. The company had a trading volume of 439,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,001. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.65. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

