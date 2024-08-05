Reviewing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barings BDC and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33 CI Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than CI Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 45.35% 10.77% 4.78% CI Financial -6.49% 46.20% 5.32%

Dividends

This table compares Barings BDC and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Barings BDC pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out -67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $143.94 million 7.18 $128.00 million $1.23 7.93 CI Financial $2.03 billion 0.86 $3.72 million ($0.88) -13.11

Barings BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barings BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barings BDC beats CI Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

