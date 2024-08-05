Reviewing Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88% Insmed -236.74% N/A -56.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gemini Therapeutics and Insmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Insmed 0 0 16 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Insmed has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Insmed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insmed is more favorable than Gemini Therapeutics.

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Insmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -1.35 Insmed $305.21 million 34.96 -$749.57 million ($5.23) -13.73

Gemini Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gemini Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.