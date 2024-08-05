RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $166.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point cut their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $149.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28. RLI has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in RLI by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $67,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

