Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

