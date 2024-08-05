Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2242166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 113.4% during the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

